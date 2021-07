(WXYZ) — Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their "No Filter Tour" stop at Detroit for this fall.

The band will play Ford Field on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and tickets for the previously scheduled show will be honored, according to Ford Field.

The band had to cancel the tour last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.