Rick Wershe to file lawsuit against FBI, Detroit Police for use as teen informant, attorney says

(WXYZ) — Rick Wershe Jr., who many know as "White Boy Rick," is planning to file a lawsuit against FBI agents, Detroit Police and others for use as a teen informant, according to his attorney Nabih H. Ayad.

"The government used Wershe as a child from age 14 to 16, putting him amongst gangsters, killers, drug dealers and thrust him into the world of drug trafficking, and then all turned on him to cover up the illegal and embarrassing nature of their conduct," said his attorney in a statement.

Wershe Jr. spent more than 32 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense. He was released in July of 2020.

"Our Constitution, our justice system, and our God-given right as people to be treated with humanity by our government calls upon the our court system to finally bring justice to a man whose life has been taken from him at the tender age of 14 all the way up to 51 years of age. For conduct that was not of his free will, but that of a minor who has been used, abused, reused, and re-abused by those that have sworn to protect and serve this country," the statement read.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Detroit to announce the federal lawsuit.

