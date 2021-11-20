Rick Wershe releases line of cannabis products called 'The 8th,' named after 8th amendment

(WXYZ) — Richard "White Boy Rick" Wershe Jr. is releasing the first products in his new cannabis brand, "The 8th," in partnership with Pleasantrees Cannabis Co.

The brand's name references the 8th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

The 8th will originally be offered exclusively at Pleasantrees locations, and then distributed to other locations to follow.

According to a press release, a portion of sales will be donated to help get the release of wrongfully or excessively imprison drug offenders