Rescheduled hearing for orthodontist charged with child porn set for today

The probable cause conference for Thomas Shannon— the orthodontist turned in for possession of child pornography by an investigator he hired to prove otherwise— is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

This is the latest in a long line of re-scheduled hearings for this case as both sides have agreed to multiple extensions.

Shannon was arrested for what his investigator found on top of further images and videos found by Kent County Deputies on his devices.

The original tip was made by police in North Carolina who told Kent County the orthodontist was accused of soliciting sexually explicit material from a 17 year-old there.

Shannon faces 8 different child porn-related charges, including possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

If you believe you may have been a victim call detectives at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.