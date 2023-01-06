Deputies: Kent County orthodontist arrested on child porn charges after 'lengthy investigation'

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Detectives in Kent County say they arrested a Byron Township orthodontist on child pornography charges after a “lengthy investigation” spanning two states.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Dr. Thomas Shannon, of Shannon Orthodontics, just before midnight on Thursday, January 5.

According to deputies, Shannon was arrested after a “lengthy investigation” uncovered evidence that he had been communicating with minors to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos dating back to 2019.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started after they received information from the Fuquay Varina Police Department in North Carolina that a 17-year-old in their jurisdiction had been contacted online by a man in Kent County.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says there is no information about any local victims involved, but the evidence is still being reviewed and multiple victims have been identified.

Shannon is expected to be arraigned Friday on the following charges:

Child Sexually Abusive Material - Aggravated Possession - 2 counts

Sexually Abusive Material - Possession - 2 counts

Computers - Using to Commit a Crime (10–20-year felony) - 2 counts

Computers - Using to Commit a Crime (4–10-year felony)- 2 counts

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says if you or someone you know may have been impacted, call detectives at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

