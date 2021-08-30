Registration deadline nears for FEMA assistance due to flood damage, losses

(WXYZ) — The deadline to register for FEMA assistance due to flood damage is nearing for residents of Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

Homeowners who have flood damage or suffered property loss have until September 13 to register.

The assistance is specifically for individuals who suffered flood damage during the June 25-26 severe storms.

Washtenaw and Wayne counties are eligible for FEMA'S Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Biden on July 15.

The assistance may include grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs.

If you have a homeowners insurance policy, you're asked to file a claim before applying to FEMA.

To register for assistance:

• Visit DisasterAssistance.gov. [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] Online applications must be completed no later than midnight, ET on Sept. 13.

• Call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Operators are multilingual and calls are answered 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week.