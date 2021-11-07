Detroit dolls promoting culture, beauty and self-love

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is on a mission to empower Black women and children through her creative artwork with the key message, “Love the Skin You’re In.”

Sandra Epps' inspirational story stretches from writing books to designing T-shirts and even creating the largest Black doll show across the nation.

As a proud Detroiter who is on a mission to promote inclusivity for all, her journey of turning negative into positive started after surviving three near-death experiences due to lupus.

"I was confined to a wheelchair — I had to learn how to walk, talk and eat all over again, and that affected my self-esteem. So I wanted to do something to encourage women and girls to love themselves," said Epps, who owner of Sandy's Land.

One creation that Epps is most proud of is the Doll Show, which was launched back in 2013.

Previous editions clocked in over 2,000 visitors, including guests from around the world.

Sandra says over the years the event, which celebrates culture, beauty and self-love, has received unprecedented responses.

This holiday season, Sandra has her latest collection of doll heads on display.

Painted over bulbs, they can be used as Christmas decorations or just all-year-round empowerment toys.

"I just want to do something creative, once again, that represents women, so just making something women can feel good about themselves. And we do men, but of course, the women sell a little bit more," Epps said.

To check out Epps' latest collection, visit sandyslandllc.com.