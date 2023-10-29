Read the highlights & full tentative agreement between UAW & Ford

UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Chuck Browning detailed the tentative agreement (TA) with Ford on Sunday night after the national council voted to send it to general membership.

In all, the change pages detail more than 860 pages, which you can read by clicking here, and the TA includes a $10,000 ratification bonus for salary and $5,000 for hourly workers.

Some of the highlights of the proposed contract include a 25% pay increase over the life of the contract, with an 11% increase upon ratification.

There is also the restoration of the cost-of-living adjustment, which the UAW predicts will add more than $8,000 to everyone's paycheck over the life of the agreement.

Temp workers at Ford will get 150% raises through the life of the agreement, and some workers at Sterling Axle and Rawsonville will get an 85% raise immediately.

For time off, the UAW was able to get two weeks paid parental leave for the first time, an addition of the Juneteenth holiday and more.

The contract is set to go through April 30, 2028, because Fain said they wanted to be able to strike on May Day in 2028, which is known as International Workers' Day.

"When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won’t just be with the Big Three but the Big Five or Big Six," Fain said.

As for what happens next, the contract will go to regional meetings and then after time to debate and discuss, each UAW member for Ford will cast their votes on the agreement.

"This contract demonstrates the incredible power workers have when they're not afraid to use it," Fain said as he endorsed the agreement.

You can read the hourly highlighter below.

Ford-UAW Hourly Highlighter by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



You can read the salaried highlighter below.

2023 UAW-Ford Salaried Highlighter by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd