Puck throwers cost Grand Rapids Griffins ‘chance at victory’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several Grand Rapids Griffins fans were tossed out of the arena after throwing foam pucks on the ice.

It happened Friday night at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids during the Griffins game against Cleveland.

Grand Rapids Griffins Facebook Page

According to a post on the Griffins Facebook page, the fans tossed foam pucks on the ice after the home team scored a game-tying goal. The actions led to a delay-of-game penalty, caused the Griffins to lose momentum and ultimately the game, Griffins management stated.

The foam pucks were part of a 'Throw for Dough' fundraiser for charity. The pucks were supposed to be thrown at a certain point of the night and not during game play. Griffins management state they may make changes to the promotion in the future.

It's unclear at this point what will happen to the people who were ejected from the arena.

