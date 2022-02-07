Protest shuts down Ambassador Bridge

(WXYZ) — Michigan's busiest border crossing shut down Monday after officials said wait times were impacted due to demonstrations.

MDOT said Monday evening that the Ambassador Bridge closed. The bridge remained closed as of around 11 p.m.

Police confirm the closure is related to the protests. Trucker protests have been ongoing due to the country's COVID-19 mandates.

Helicopter video shows trucks backed up on the bridge during the afternoon.

Canada Border Services is encouraging travelers to reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge.