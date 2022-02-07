Watch
Protest shuts down Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services tweeted Monday that demonstrations were impacting border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 23:25:05-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan's busiest border crossing shut down Monday after officials said wait times were impacted due to demonstrations.

MDOT said Monday evening that the Ambassador Bridge closed. The bridge remained closed as of around 11 p.m.

Police confirm the closure is related to the protests. Trucker protests have been ongoing due to the country's COVID-19 mandates.

Helicopter video shows trucks backed up on the bridge during the afternoon.

Canada Border Services is encouraging travelers to reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge.

