Proposed train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City nears phase 2 of study

(WXYZ) — This is the time of year in Michigan when families head Up North to experience the wonders of Northern Michigan.

But, what if you didn't have to drive? Think how easy it could be if you could just hop on a train.

Recently, the State House and State Senate passed a budget for Michigan with a surplus of $3 billion. Of that, $1 million will towards a study looking at a passenger train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, which is actually in phase two.

“We haven’t had passenger rail to that area since the 1960s," Jim Bruckbauer, the transportation director for Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities, said.

The non-profit is based out of Traverse City, and in 2018, it did a study looking at potential ridership numbers, track conditions, and operating costs.

Groundworks is now being tasked with phase two of the study.

"The next step is to really look now that we have all these options and these potential scenarios out there, how will train service actually look? Like what is it really, what is the train service going to look like on a day-to-day basis within the communities?" he said.

A potential passenger rail would use the tracks already in place. The hope is that it would have speeds of at least 60 mph, and the potential for stops in between, like at Central Michigan University.

It could benefit not just Traverse City's economy, but Ann Arbor's as well.

For example, northerners traveling to Ann Arbor could use the train to watch the Michigan Wolverines play in the fall.

Upgrades to the track will be needed. At the time of the 2018 study, the upgrades were estimated to be $150 million.

“Any improvements that we make, any investments in the rail itself, automatically freight rail and the potential for more passenger service," State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, a Republican from the 37th district, said.

According to Schmidt, the upgrades could be cheaper because some have already been made. He doesn't anticipate it would cost people any new money in taxes.

“As we see the increased cost of fuel and more people wanting to use different forms of transportation, beyond their cars, it seems like a great time to start the discussion again," he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer still needs to sign the budget, which includes the $1 million for the study. If she signs it, the study would happen next year.