PROBLEM SOLVERS: Battle Creek man gets partial refund after FOX17 story

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man says the Problem Solvers helped get back some of the money a local construction company owed him.

According to Raymond Morris, Bay to Bay Building Concepts LLC paid him $875 on Monday after FOX17 aired a story about his alleged issues with the company.

“It’s a blessing, it’s justice for the consumer,” said Morris.

Morris signed two contracts with Bay to Bay Building Concepts over the summer to fix parts of his roof. Crews finished one of the jobs, but he canceled the second repair after realizing the leak in that part of his home stemmed from an air conditioning unit. Morris claimed the company owed him $1,250 for it.

After the story aired, Morris says the company called and offered to give the money back but noted they would add a 30% cancellation fee stipulated in his contract.

Morris says they money will help pay for his wife’s medical bills.

“My wife has medical bills,” said Morris. “It’s always offset by extra money, which we didn’t have … so now I can pay for her medical bills and put a little less strain on the family.”