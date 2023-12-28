Probable cause hearing delayed for suspect charged in Samantha Woll's murder

A probable cause conference for the suspect charged in the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll has been delayed.

The court hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, to allow the defense more time to review discovery.

The suspect, Michael Jackson-Bolanos, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, and lying to a police officer.

He was arrested earlier this month and appeared in court for the first time on Dec. 13.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside of her Lafayette Park home in October.

After his arraignment, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey said they have significant evidence that ties Jackson-Bolanos to the crime.

Man charged in murder of Samantha Woll

“Astonishing in its scale and astonishing in the horrific clarity that it brings to us to show what the last moments of Samantha Woll’s life were like.”

Here's some of the evidence Elsey says they have in this case.

“We have a mass of videos extracted from dozens and dozens of locations," said Elsey. "We got a mass of cellular data, phone extractions, DNA evidence, digital trails left behind by Ms. Woll’s security system."

According to Elsey, the evidence shows Jackson-Bolanos stabbed Woll during a home invasion.

“He was creeping around her neighborhood in the middle of the night stealing things out of cars and she unfortunately left her front door open that night,” Elsey added.

Detroit man facing charges in murder of Samantha Woll

Elsey says the police also found Woll’s blood on Jackson-Bolanos’ jacket that was left at his girlfriend’s house.

“On a jacket that appears to be consistent with the very same jacket he was wearing the night when she was killed,” said Elsey.

Jackson-Bolanos’ lawyer says that the evidence against his client is circumstantial.

“I believe there could be a very reasonable explanation as to some of the evidence that has been mentioned by Mr. Elsey which doesn’t necessarily indicate that my client has committed this particular crime,” said Brian Brown, defense attorney.

A judge denied bond to Jackson-Bolanos.