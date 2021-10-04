Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

UP lawmaker announces bid for Michigan secretary of state

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
A voter helps himself to an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in the first hour of voting in New York at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Election 2020 New York Voting
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 12:19:45-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Upper Peninsula state Rep. Beau LaFave is running for Michigan secretary of state in 2022.

The third-term Iron Mountain Republican announced his campaign on social media Monday, saying current Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s handling of the office is unacceptable, citing a backlog of people seeking appointments over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaFave will have to secure the nomination at Republican conventions next spring and summer.

Another candidate, Oak Park educator Kristina Karamo, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and supports his false claims of election fraud.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month