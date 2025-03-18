Tudor Dixon weighs potential bid for governor, US Senate

(WXMI) — Tudor Dixon, former candidate for Michigan governor, is thinking about running for office again.

Dixon says she may either run for U.S. Senate or launch a second bid for governor.

“I will decide soon where my experience and talents would most benefit the state we love so dearly,” writes Dixon. “It would be my honor to serve the great people of Michigan.”

Dixon challenged incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2022 midterm election. Whitmer was voted to her second term by 11 points.

