Trump endorses primary challenger to GOP Rep. Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing John Gibbs’s bid to unseat sitting U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids).

Gibbs worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration and was tapped by Trump to lead the Office of Personnel Management, but was never confirmed by the Senate in part because of controversial tweets. He entered the congressional race late last week.

“Meyer has been a terrible representative of the Republican Party and beyond,” said Trump while misspelling Meijer’s name. “John Gibbs is a fabulous talent who love the State, our military and our Vets,” he added.

Meijer gained the ire of Trump and his loyalists after the freshman GOP representative became one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Gibbs is one of several “MAGA” candidates, including Veteran Tom Norton and "MAGA Bride" Audra Johnson who have entered the race to primary Meijer.

