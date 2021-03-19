'MAGA Bride' is Rep. Meijer's latest primary challenger

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Conservative activist Audra Johnson is the latest candidate to throw their hat in the ring to try and unseat freshman U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids), after he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Johnson is most well-known as the “MAGA bride,” after photos of her Trump-themed wedding went viral a few years ago. Since then, her “Make America Great Again” dress has been a common sight at pro-Trump and right-wing rallies across the country.

Last year, she was removed from Michigan’s Capitol while protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

“I’m going to fight all the way. I'm not going to be intimidated. I will be through this to the very end, and I will represent the people,” Johnson said in an interview with FOX 17.

Johnson says the number one issue facing the people is election integrity.

“I believe that we have some serious issues. I don't think there's a single person in this country that doesn't agree we have some problems with our election,” Johnson said. “Do I know for certain if there was enough to overturn the election? I can't look you in the eye and say I do. To me, if there's a single vote that's illegal, that's wrong.”

She also believes there’s a deliberate attack on constitutional rights.

“We have no freedom of speech here in Michigan. They're coming after our right to worship the way we want to. There's a cancel culture that is completely out of control here in Michigan and around the country,” Johnson said.

With the freedom of speech Johnson does have, she's promising to be a “champion" for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, hoping people take her candidacy seriously despite being a political newcomer.

“I love being with the people, I love hearing their stories and I want to be their champion; I want to be their voice in congress, and I know once I get there I'll be able to help them in ways that no other candidate has done before,” Johnson added.

Johnson is the second person to announce their intention to challenge Representative Meijer in the 2022 Republican primary. Army Veteran Tom Norton, another pro-Trump candidate, is also running.

At CPAC, former President Donald Trump vowed to support primary challengers against GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach him.

However, congressional district maps have not been redrawn yet, so things could change in the next several months.

