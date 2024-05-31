State and local leaders react to Trump's 34 guilty verdicts

(WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump was convicted by a jury Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York hush money trial.

State and local leaders voiced their reactions to the trial's outcome as Trump becomes the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

MIGOP Chair Pete Hoesktra says the trial was "rigged" and a "sham."

Hoekstra's full statement reads:

“From day one, this politically charged trial was rigged against President Trump. Brought by a corrupt, far left district attorney in one of the most liberal cities in the country, this sham trial has been widely disregarded by legal experts. It's meant to be a distraction from the real issues at play - the issues that Biden knows he's losing on with Michigan voters - like the economy, the attack on our automobile industry, and the weakness of our Southern Border.



“Michiganders will see through this political operation and support President Trump this November because he's the only one fighting for us. President Trump committed no crime, and November will be the real verdict that rights this wrong.”

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks responded favorably to Thursday's verdict, saying the former president "received a fair trial."

Brinks's full statement reads:

In this unprecedented moment, it’s imperative that all Americans respect the decision of the court. Donald Trump received a fair trial and is now going to be held accountable for his crimes. https://t.co/528AarlALP — SML Winnie Brinks (@WinnieBrinks) May 30, 2024

Rep. Bill Huizenga called the trial's outcome "dangerous" on social media.

Huizenga's full statement reads:

The circus has come full circle. This trial was a sham and embodies the dangerous lawfare being utilized to undermine our system of justice. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) May 30, 2024

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube