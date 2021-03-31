Some in Michigan Republican Party support controversial comments made by GOP Chairman Weiser

(WXYZ) — Highly controversial comments made by Ron Weiser, the chairman of the Michigan GOP, have some within his own party defending what was said. It comes at a time political rivals say he was advocating for violence.

Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser refused to talk with 7 Action News on camera Monday about his recent remarks. However, the head of a group of Oakland County Republicans is doubling down on what was said.

“Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake,” Is the comment Weiser made.

In the public YouTube video, provided to 7 Action News by the North Oakland Republican Club president, Chairman Weiser calls Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "those three witches," and mentions burning them at the stake. He also blasts Republican Congressman Fred Upton and Peter Meijer who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“Other than assassination, I have no other way of voting them out,” Weiser says on video.

The harsh tone prompted severe backlash from leaders in the Democratic Party, including the governor, state AG and Secretary of State. But on Monday, some in the Republican Party are taking the opposite position, calling the comments "appropriate."

“Totally appropriate," said Matt Marko, president of North Oakland Republican Club. "What he was doing was similar to a football coach and his team to rally them together for a victory.”

Marko denies that Weiser meant to condone violence, and says metaphors were taken out of context.

“It was refreshing to hear this type of strong language, similar to George Patton rallying his troops and like many others,” Marko said.

