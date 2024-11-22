Watch Now
Sen. Jim Runestad announces candidacy for Michigan GOP chair

David Eggert/AP
State Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake Township, speaks with reporters after the passage of his bill to combat mail theft on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich.
(WXMI) — Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake Township) announced Friday he is running for Michigan GOP chair.

The news comes days after President-elect Donald Trump nominated current Chair Pete Hoekstra for U.S. ambassador to Canada.

“I pledge to bring transparency, accountability, and integrity to this role,” Senator Runestad writes. “My commitment is to transform our party into a unified force that restores trust, upholds conservative principles, and does everything possible to secure wins for Michigan.”

Senator Runestad adds he has been among the top conservatives in the Legislature over the past decade, and that he promises to “advocate for Republican values.”

