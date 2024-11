(WXMI) — President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hoekstra for U.S. ambassador to Canada.

The news comes less than a year after the U.S. Republican Party recognized Hoekstra as chairman of the Michigan GOP.

Trump announced his pick Wednesday.

Hoekstra previously served as ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term. Before that, he was a representative in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2011.

