Ryan Kelley discusses next steps, announces ballot question committee

MICHIGAN — Former Republican candidate for Governor, Ryan Kelley, took to Facebook Live ahead of the MIGOP Nominating Convention.

According to Kelley, he hasn't decided if he will put his hat in the ring for Lieutenant Governor or GOP Chair as he said has been suggested.

"Because it's not about you know, finding a position that I can fit in, it's about finding a place that I can be impactful." Kelley said.

Kelley is now forming a ballot question committee that opposes the “Reproductive Freedom for All” ballot initiative and “Promote the Vote”.

The MIGOP Nominating Convention is August 27th where they will announce their intended candidates for Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and 2 Justices to the Michigan Supreme Court among others.