Robert Regan wins GOP Primary for 74th District House Seat, results not yet certified

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Robert Regan has been named the unofficial winner of the Republican nomination to fill the 74th District State House seat in Kent County.

The Board of Canvassers has to certify the winner.

Regan beat out Steven Gilbert by just 81 votes. Justin Nord-Hook came in third, Brian Bair followed in fourth.

The next step for Regan is to face Walker City Commissioner Carol Glanville in May. Glanville is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The 74th District seat has been vacant since Mark Huizenga was elected to the state senate in November. Whoever wins the house seat will serve just eight months in the legislature, then will need to run again as new district maps take effect.

