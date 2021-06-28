Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Pro-choice advocates gathered at the Capitol as part of a nationwide protest

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Shields 2021
Pro-choice protesters at the Capitol
Women's Rights Advocates at the Capitol
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 10:16:34-04

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly 50 pro-choice advocates gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest led by the nonprofit Pro Choice with Heart.

This is how one protester spent her birthday

"In support of not overturning Roe v. Wade," Fawn Doux, women's right advocate, said.

Fawn Doux

According to the nonprofit, "the Supreme Court in the United States is debating Roe v. Wade." Which is called "the only protection women have to control their own bodies in the USA."

"It would prevent abortions across the country and allow states like Texas and Alabama and Georgia to continue pushing further against abortion rights," Doux said.

Nicole Osire and Nicole Kukla


"There's been 561 restrictions on abortion and women's bodies, and none on men's bodies at all," Nicole Osire, women's rights advocate, said. "So, we're here just protesting those policies and hopefully not the end of Roe v. Wade."

Thoughts from protestors outside the Capitol on pro-choice rights

"Personally I don't ever want to be pregnant, and so, I'm in support of abortion for myself," Doux said. "I also know a lot of people who have been sexually assaulted, and who just aren't ready to be parents. So, I don't think they should be forced to carry out a pregnancy that they don’t want."

Protesters at the Capitol

Protesters said no one from the nonprofit showed up to their protest, but that didn't stop them from marching for what they believe in.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time