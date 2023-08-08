Polls open at 7 a.m. for 30 races across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — It is election day in West Michigan and FOX 17 is tracking 30 different races, bonds and millage proposals.

Of note; mayoral primaries in Grand Haven, Three Rivers, and South Haven.

And primary races for Kentwood City Commissioner-at-Large, Coopersville City Council-at-Large, and the Muskegon County Commission.

In Ionia County -- a millage renewal -- to fund construction and repairs -- for primary and major roads, streets, and bridges.

And a proposal in Decatur Township that would create a new solar ordinance allowing zoning for solar facilities.

Plus -- there are a handful of multi-million-dollar bond proposals for area school districts:



$17.47 million dollars for Hastings Public Schools for facility upgrades.

$39 million for Lakewood Public Schools for new buses, a new bus garage, and other improvements.

$47.5 million for Central Montcalm Schools, which includes the construction of an auditorium, band and choir classrooms, and other infrastructure upgrades.

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck says while this election doesn't include any high-profile races, it’s no less important to make your voice heard.

“A lot of times in these smaller off year elections, right, where the governor or the President isn't on the ballot, we tend to see turnout drop off. And, you know, typically we see anywhere from 15 to 20% turnout in elections like this,” Roebuck tells FOX 17. “I've always encouraging voters to make sure that you get out and make your voice heard, because these are elections that obviously affect our communities.”

This is also the first election since Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of legislation implementing Proposal 2.

Not everything in that law will impact this election, but there are two new things— if you were mailing your absentee ballot, your postage is paid. And there are additional ballot drop boxes to comply with the new requirements.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can still turn that in before polls close.

You can also still register to vote throughout election day.

FOX 17 will have real-time election updates as they’re reported and results after polls close.