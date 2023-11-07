Peter Meijer to sit down with FOX 17 following US Senate candidacy announcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Congressman, Peter Meijer will sit down with FOX 17 in studio as polls open election day morning to discuss his newly-announced bid for U.S. Senate.

He’s looking to gain the Republican nod and run to replace outgoing Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2024.

The Army veteran faces an uphill battle after publicly accepting the 2020 election results, voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, and calling out both participants of the January 6 insurrection and Republicans pushing election fraud propaganda. Positions for which he faced threats against his life.

He was elected to the US House of Representatives, serving the 2021-23 term before losing the Republican nomination to Trump-backed John Gibbs who would go on to lose the seat to Hillary Scholten.