Peter Meijer announces US Senate run

MICHIGAN — Peter Meijer, former Congressman for Grand Rapids 3rd District, has officially announced a run for U.S. Senate.

“We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future.”

—Peter Meijer

Monday morning, Meijer notified FOX 17 he seeks to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow in the 2024 Republican Primary.

Meijer served 1 term in Congress and was defeated for the seat by now Ottawa County Administrator, John Gibbs after voting to impeach former President Trump after the January 6th insurrection.

“January 6 was my third day in office that was a dark and shameful day for the country," Meijer had told FOX 17. "I think it's important that members of Congress be consistent. I think it's important that members of Congress tell the truth to their constituents and don't wink and nod at things they don't believe.”

Gibbs was ultimately defeated by Hillary Scholten in the general election.

