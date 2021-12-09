Watch
Newspapers sue redistricting panel over closed meeting

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - People speak during Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan newspapers sued the state's redistricting commission, demanding that it release a recording of a closed meeting and make public two memos that panel members discussed during the meeting. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan Redistricting
Posted at 9:13 AM, Dec 09, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newspapers have sued Michigan's redistricting commission, demanding it release a recording of a closed meeting and make public two memos commissioners discussed in the meeting.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and Michigan Press Association.

It asks the Michigan Supreme Court to declare that commissioners violated the constitution by conducting business in a nonpublic meeting, must do all future business in open meetings and release all materials used to develop redistricting plans.

The commission's spokesman says it “looks forward to asserting its right to attorney-client privilege in court.”

