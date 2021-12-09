Newspapers sue redistricting panel over closed meeting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newspapers have sued Michigan's redistricting commission, demanding it release a recording of a closed meeting and make public two memos commissioners discussed in the meeting.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and Michigan Press Association.

It asks the Michigan Supreme Court to declare that commissioners violated the constitution by conducting business in a nonpublic meeting, must do all future business in open meetings and release all materials used to develop redistricting plans.

The commission's spokesman says it “looks forward to asserting its right to attorney-client privilege in court.”