Nessel, Benson respond to controversial video involving gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, senate candidate Mike Detmer

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded to a controversial video of two people running for office in Michigan.

In this video of a meet-and-greet in Livingston County, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is heard telling prospective poll workers to unplug tabulation machines if they suspect fraud in the 2022 election.

Then, Republican state senate candidate Mike Detmer tells the group to show up armed.

Nessel responded to the video tweeting, “Unauthorized personnel tampering w/ election devices & the use of firearms to intimidate voters is illegal. Engaging in such conduct will result in arrest & prosecution.”

Unauthorized personnel tampering w/ election devices & the use of firearms to intimidate voters is illegal. Engaging in such conduct will result in arrest & prosecution. Will @MIGOP condemn the encouragement of felonious acts by its candidates for office? Or is this cool now? https://t.co/Usq01H4ScI — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 30, 2022

She also called on the Michigan GOP to condemn their actions.

Benson tweeted, “Voter intimidation and tampering with election machines is illegal. Any attempt to illegally interfere with our elections or threaten the safety of our election officials will be immediately referred to @MIAttyGen who will prosecute violations to the fullest extent of the law.”