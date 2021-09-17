Watch
Michigan's top court rejects redistricting lawsuit -- for now

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to deadlines set by a commission that is drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature.

But the legal battle is not over.

The court turned down an opportunity to immediately take a lawsuit.

But it also says it soon will set rules for additional litigation.

The commission hopes to have maps ready for a final vote by Dec. 30, citing a delay in detailed census data.

But critics say Sept. 17 and Nov. 1 deadlines in the Michigan Constitution can’t be ignored.

The commission was approved by voters to take mapmaking out of the hands of lawmakers and the governor.

