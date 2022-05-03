Michigan state lawmakers react to Supreme Court draft leak

MICHIGAN — Politico shared a leaked draft of a U.S Supreme Court opinion suggesting the end of Roe VS. Wade ruling on May 2.

If the ruling is overturned, it would revert state law back to 1931, making abortion illegal in Michigan.

Doctors and nurses could then face criminal prosecution for performing that kind of care.

One day later, there are already a pair of lawsuits circulating in Michigan to protect the rights of women if the Supreme Court does in fact overturn the ruling.

ACLU Michigan is asking the court to protect a woman’s right to abortion under our own state constitution.

The historic lawsuit filed in April 2022 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Michigan asks the court to act fast so regardless of the US Supreme Court’s decision, there is no lapse in care for women.

Also in April 2022, Governor Whitmer filed a lawsuit to protect abortion rights, asking a court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in Michigan that might take effect again if the U.S Supreme Court’s landmark Roe V. Wade ruling is vacated.

Following Politico's release, she tweeted, “Our work is more important than ever. I'll fight like hell to protect abortion access in Michigan."

Reactions are starting to pour in from Michigan lawmakers.

Congressman Bill Huizenga says, “If reports are true and a majority on the Supreme Court have ruled to rectify Roe, it is the correct decision, and I hope they release the majority opinion as soon as it is finalized.”

He went on to say he was praying for the justices during these unprecedented times.

Now federally, congress can pass a law reinstating federal abortion rights. However democrats need more votes to do that, and those likely won’t come from any Republicans.

