Michigan rep to fellow lawmaker: I hope 'your car explodes'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who got a personal protection order against another lawmaker has filed some unflattering text messages in court.

Rep. Mari Manoogian says Rep. Steve Marino called her a “parasite” and hoped that her car would explode.

Marino is a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian is an Oakland County Democrat.

They had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago.

Marino was removed from House committees last week when allegations of abuse were reported to leaders.

State police are investigating.

Marino says he’s a victim of “character assassination.”

His attorney says the text messages are being taken out of context and that they'll challenge the protection order.