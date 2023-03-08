Michigan lawmakers work to repeal 'Right to Work' signed into law 10 years ago

LANSING, Mich. — Right to Work was signed into law more than a decade ago in Michigan, and now, legislators are working to repeal it.

The law makes it illegal for public and private unions to require non-union employees to pay union fees.

Under the law, those non-union employees are still legally entitled to benefit from collective bargaining agreements, despite their status as a member of the union.

On Wednesday morning, the Michigan House Committee on Labor passed a set of bills that would repeal Right to Work if signed into law.

The full House is expected to take up the bills when it resumes around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

