Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Michigan lawmakers work to repeal 'Right to Work' signed into law 10 years ago

The law prohibits public and private unions from requiring that non-union employees pay union fees
Michigan lawmakers passed right-to-work 10 years ago. Now, we're seeing legislation that would repeal that measure. It passed a House committee Wednesday, and is set to go before the full House soon.
right to work web
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:16:11-05

LANSING, Mich. — Right to Work was signed into law more than a decade ago in Michigan, and now, legislators are working to repeal it.

The law makes it illegal for public and private unions to require non-union employees to pay union fees.

Under the law, those non-union employees are still legally entitled to benefit from collective bargaining agreements, despite their status as a member of the union.

On Wednesday morning, the Michigan House Committee on Labor passed a set of bills that would repeal Right to Work if signed into law.

The full House is expected to take up the bills when it resumes around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather