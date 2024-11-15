Watch Now
Michigan Democratic Party chair announces she will not seek re-election

Lavora Barnes
Paul Sancya/AP
Lavora Barnes, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, speaks before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lavora Barnes
(WXMI) — Lavora Barnes, the Michigan Democratic Party (MDP) chair, announced she will not seek re-election. She served as chair for nearly six years.

“We have been in the eye of the storm here in Michigan, and I’m immensely proud of the work we have done and the organization we have built together,” Barnes’s statement reads in part. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work with this MDP staff who are truly the best in the business.”

Read her full statement on MDP's website.

Barnes was first elected chair in February 2019. She is the first Black person to be elected to the position.

An election will be held to determine her successor in February 2025.

