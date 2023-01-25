LIVE AT 7: Gov. Whitmer's fifth State of the State Address expectations, goals

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of the State address Wednesday evening.

Whitmer is expected to lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now, including inflation and childcare.

According to Whitmer’s office, her proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity and protect people’s fundamental rights.

The State of the State address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate at 7 p.m.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year," said Governor Whitmer. "I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

GVSU Senior Affiliate Professor of Political Science Roger Moiles says the address will also be an opportunity for Whitmer to tout some of her more recent wins like the passage of Proposal 3 and a clean sweep of the most recent elections and the Democrats now controlling the State House, Senate and the Governor's Office.

“The State Senate hadn't been in Democratic control for 40 years," Moiles said. "And that's such a great advantage."

Despite the so-called trifecta, Whitmer has repeatedly claimed that she wants to work across party lines and has recently been in conversations with state Republican leaders.

“They [Republicans] know they're going to have to work with this Democratic Governor, and with Democratic leaders in the legislature in order to get any of their interest or their positions through," Moiles added.

