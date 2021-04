LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Representatives Peter Meijer and Elissa Slotkin will discuss on Wednesday afternoon new legislation being proposed to address burn pits.

The Veterans Burn Pits Recognition Act, which was introduced earlier this month, seeks to address the specific needs of veterans exposed to open-air burn pits while serving in the military.

Meijer and Slotkin will be joined by veterans and activists personally impacted by toxic exposure.

Watch it live here at 1 p.m.