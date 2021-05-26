LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Benson, Nessel hold news conference on election reform bills
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2020 file photo, voters cast their ballots in the California Primary on Super Tuesday at a voting center at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 1:05 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:33:56-04
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss election reform legislation proposed by state Republicans.
Benson says the proposed legislation would restrict Michiganders' voting rights and is something to be concerned about.
READ MORE: Michigan SOS Benson: 'I’m deeply concerned about the future of our democracy'
Watch it here:
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.