James Craig to give 1st political speech in front of Jackson County Republicans Tuesday

When the former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced he was retiring there was a lot of buzz about what he would do next. During his eight-year stint, he's been bold, outspoken and never afraid to take on an issue no matter how controversial. Well, now the question is: will the former chief take his leadership skills into the world of politics? Whether it be crime, the media, the courts or any other hot button issue, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has never been shy about speaking his mind both locally or nationally.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jul 06, 2021
(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig will give his first political speech in front of the Jackson County Republican Party on Tuesday.

Craig, who retired as chief on June 1, has reportedly considered running for governor against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

The speech will come in Jackson to honor the birthday of the Republican Party.

Craig has not said whether or not he will run for governor. When our Carolyn Clifford asked him why he was going into politics, he said, "First of all, I didn't say I was going to go into politics. Possibly, certainly, I'm evaluating my options. It's no secret members of the GOP local and state have reached out."

Craig says it's not just Republicans courting him but Democrats, too.

"What people want today is one thing," he said. "They want bold leadership; leaders that are ethical and that are transparent."

