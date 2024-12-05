'I am forever grateful': Stabenow delivers farewell address to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow delivered her farewell speech to the U.S. Senate Wednesday.

Her address came days before the end of her last term, capping off a career spanning nearly 50 years.

Stabenow highlighted her accomplishments that were made in that time, ranging from improvements to healthcare and preserving the Great Lakes.

“I am forever grateful to the people of Michigan for the trust they have shown in me over these years,” says Stabenow. “I see everything through the eyes of Michiganders in our beautiful state. Our Great Lakes and our water are part of our Michigan DNA. Protecting our water has been my passion. From passing my very first bill in the Senate, which bans oil and gas drilling in the Great Lakes, to authoring the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. This landmark initiative has helped transform the health of our lakes and watersheds, and will continue to do so in the future.”

The senator also took the time to thank her colleagues who supported her along the way.

“I'm especially grateful for my Michigan partners: first, the amazing Carl Levin, and now my dear friend Gary Peters. I like to say we're the one-two punch for Michigan, as we all know to be effective, it's not necessary to agree with someone on everything. … It's only necessary to agree on … one problem that needs to be solved, and then agree on the way to solve the one thing. Then we look for another colleague across the aisle to work with on one thing. That's how positive change happens.”

Stabenow was 24 when she was first elected to the Ingham Board of Commissioners in 1974. She was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1978. Then in 2001, she became the first woman from Michigan to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

Watch Stabenow's full address below:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow delivers farewell address from US Senate floor

