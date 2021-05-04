Here are the bond, millage proposals up for election on May 4 in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Several West Michigan municipalities and school districts have proposals up for consideration in Tuesday’s election.

View your sample ballot here.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here what to watch out for by county:

Allegan County:

Allegan Public Schools

$87.5 million bond proposal to fund district-wide facility upgrades

Holland Public Schools

$74.6 million bond proposal for improvements across the district, including $9.4 million for renovations at Holland High School

Hudsonville Public Schools

Millage renewal to provide operating revenue for the school district

Macatawa Area Express Trans. Authority

Renewal of five-year millage to fund operation of the Macatawa Area Express

South Haven Public Schools

Bond proposal to fund infrastructure improvements in the district

Zeeland Public Schools

$75 million bond for facilities improvements as enrollment grows

Barry County:

Kalamazoo RESA

Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

Berrien County:

Royalton Township

Special election on four-year millage to fund fire equipment for the local fire department and personnel

Calhoun County:

Albion City

Recreation Millage proposal

Battle Creek Public Schools

$44.8 million bond measure to “transform the middle school experience”

Kalamazoo RESA

Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

Lakeview School District

$47 million to fund district-wide improvements, bringing all facilities up to current teaching and learning standards

Leroy Township

Five-year, $2 million levy for fire protection services, cemeteries, park operations and Graham Lake boat ramp

Cass County:

Edwardsburg Public Schools

Proposal to increase millage by 18 mills to provide operating funds for the school district

Jefferson Township

$1 million millage for road improvements

Porter Township

Increase millage to not more than the original $1 million to restore to the full amount, to be used for “all township purposes authorized by law”

Ionia County:

Ionia Public Schools

Proposal to return millage on non-homestead to its original $18 mills for operating expenses for the school district

Kalamazoo County:

Galesburg-Augusta Comm Schools

$14.9 million bond to improve the district’s facilities

Kalamazoo RESA

Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

Kent County:

Kelloggsville Public Schools

Two-year renewal of millage to fund current programs and activities for the district

Kentwood Public Schools

$192 million bond proposal to be used for infrastructure improvements

Montcalm County:

Alma Public Schools MMC Annex

Would allow Mid Michigan College to annex the territory of Alma Public Schools, Gratiot, Montcalm and Isabella counties that are not already included in a community college district.

Ithaca Public Schools

$30 million bond for a new elementary school, upgrading existing junior/senior high school, purchasing school buses and developing and improving playgrounds and sites

Maple Valley Township



Approving Ordinance No. 24 would amend the township zoning ordinance to regulate the development of wind energy facilities.

Muskegon County:

Fruitport Community Schools

$8 million bond to fund infrastructure without increasing millage

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Renewal of $18 million operating levy, which is required for the district to receive its per-pupil state funding

Ravenna Public Schools

$16.2 million in bonds to fund infrastructure improvements

Reeths-Puffer Schools

$23 million in bonds to pay for infrastructure, including instructional technology, remodeling and playgrounds

White Lake Ambulance Authority

Five-year renewal of levy to collect a total of more than $770,000

Newaygo County:

Big Rapids Public Schools



Renewal of $18 mill operating levy used to provide funds for operating purposes.

West Shore ESD



Renewal of the millage rate limitation of 1 mil for eight years to provide funds for the education of students with a disability.

Ottawa County:

Ferrysburg city

Millage to replace motorized equipment for the fire department, police department and public services department

Fruitport Community Schools

$8 million bond to fund infrastructure without increasing millage

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Renewal of $18 million operating levy, which is required for the district to receive its per-pupil state funding

Grand Haven Township

$6.1 million bond for park improvements

Holland Public Schools

$74.6 million bond proposal for improvements across the district, including $9.4 million for renovations at Holland High School

Hudsonville Public Schools

Millage renewal to provide operating revenue for the school district

Macatawa Area Express Trans. Authority

Renewal of five-year millage to fund operation of the Macatawa Area Express

Ravenna Public Schools

$16.2 million in bonds to fund infrastructure improvements

West Ottawa Public Schools

Operating millage renewal proposal

Zeeland Public Schools

$75 million bond for facilities improvements as enrollment grows

St. Joseph County:

Constantine village

Ordinance proposal to prohibit recreational cannabis sales and establishments

Kalamazoo RESA

Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

White Pigeon Village

Four-year renewal of a millage to support ambulance services

Van Buren County:

Hartford Public Schools

- Millage required for district to receive per-pupil funding

South Haven Public Schools