Here are the bond, millage proposals up for election on May 4 in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Several West Michigan municipalities and school districts have proposals up for consideration in Tuesday’s election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here what to watch out for by county:
Allegan County:
Allegan Public Schools
- $87.5 million bond proposal to fund district-wide facility upgrades
South Haven Public Schools
- Bond proposal to fund infrastructure improvements in the district
Barry County:
Kalamazoo RESA
- Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education
Berrien County:
Royalton Township
- Special election on four-year millage to fund fire equipment for the local fire department and personnel
Calhoun County:
Albion City
- Recreation Millage proposal
Battle Creek Public Schools
- $44.8 million bond measure to “transform the middle school experience”
Lakeview School District
- $47 million to fund district-wide improvements, bringing all facilities up to current teaching and learning standards
Leroy Township
- Five-year, $2 million levy for fire protection services, cemeteries, park operations and Graham Lake boat ramp
Cass County:
Edwardsburg Public Schools
- Proposal to increase millage by 18 mills to provide operating funds for the school district
Jefferson Township
- $1 million millage for road improvements
Porter Township
- Increase millage to not more than the original $1 million to restore to the full amount, to be used for “all township purposes authorized by law”
Ionia County:
- Proposal to return millage on non-homestead to its original $18 mills for operating expenses for the school district
Kalamazoo County:
Galesburg-Augusta Comm Schools
- $14.9 million bond to improve the district’s facilities
Kent County:
Kelloggsville Public Schools
- Two-year renewal of millage to fund current programs and activities for the district
Kentwood Public Schools
- $192 million bond proposal to be used for infrastructure improvements
Montcalm County:
Alma Public Schools MMC Annex
- Would allow Mid Michigan College to annex the territory of Alma Public Schools, Gratiot, Montcalm and Isabella counties that are not already included in a community college district.
Ithaca Public Schools
- $30 million bond for a new elementary school, upgrading existing junior/senior high school, purchasing school buses and developing and improving playgrounds and sites
Maple Valley Township
- Approving Ordinance No. 24 would amend the township zoning ordinance to regulate the development of wind energy facilities.
Muskegon County:
Fruitport Community Schools
- $8 million bond to fund infrastructure without increasing millage
Grand Haven Area Public Schools
- Renewal of $18 million operating levy, which is required for the district to receive its per-pupil state funding
Ravenna Public Schools
- $16.2 million in bonds to fund infrastructure improvements
Reeths-Puffer Schools
- $23 million in bonds to pay for infrastructure, including instructional technology, remodeling and playgrounds
White Lake Ambulance Authority
- Five-year renewal of levy to collect a total of more than $770,000
Newaygo County:
Big Rapids Public Schools
- Renewal of $18 mill operating levy used to provide funds for operating purposes.
West Shore ESD
- Renewal of the millage rate limitation of 1 mil for eight years to provide funds for the education of students with a disability.
Ottawa County:
- Millage to replace motorized equipment for the fire department, police department and public services department
Grand Haven Township
- $6.1 million bond for park improvements
- Operating millage renewal proposal
St. Joseph County:
Constantine village
- Ordinance proposal to prohibit recreational cannabis sales and establishments
White Pigeon Village
- Four-year renewal of a millage to support ambulance services
Van Buren County:
Hartford Public Schools
- Millage required for district to receive per-pupil funding
