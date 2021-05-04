Watch
Here are the bond, millage proposals up for election on May 4 in West Michigan

Matt Rourke/AP
A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the South Carolina primary, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:45 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 08:45:43-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Several West Michigan municipalities and school districts have proposals up for consideration in Tuesday’s election.

View your sample ballot here.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here what to watch out for by county:

Allegan County:

Allegan Public Schools

  • $87.5 million bond proposal to fund district-wide facility upgrades

Holland Public Schools

  • $74.6 million bond proposal for improvements across the district, including $9.4 million for renovations at Holland High School

Hudsonville Public Schools

Macatawa Area Express Trans. Authority

South Haven Public Schools

  • Bond proposal to fund infrastructure improvements in the district

Zeeland Public Schools

Barry County:

Kalamazoo RESA

  • Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

Berrien County:

Royalton Township

  • Special election on four-year millage to fund fire equipment for the local fire department and personnel

Calhoun County:

Albion City

Battle Creek Public Schools

Kalamazoo RESA

  • Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

Lakeview School District

Leroy Township

Cass County:

Edwardsburg Public Schools

Jefferson Township

Porter Township

  • Increase millage to not more than the original $1 million to restore to the full amount, to be used for “all township purposes authorized by law”

Ionia County:

Ionia Public Schools

  • Proposal to return millage on non-homestead to its original $18 mills for operating expenses for the school district

Kalamazoo County:

Galesburg-Augusta Comm Schools

Kalamazoo RESA

  • Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

Kent County:

Kelloggsville Public Schools

Kentwood Public Schools

Montcalm County:

Alma Public Schools MMC Annex

  • Would allow Mid Michigan College to annex the territory of Alma Public Schools, Gratiot, Montcalm and Isabella counties that are not already included in a community college district.

Ithaca Public Schools

  • $30 million bond for a new elementary school, upgrading existing junior/senior high school, purchasing school buses and developing and improving playgrounds and sites

Maple Valley Township

  • Approving Ordinance No. 24 would amend the township zoning ordinance to regulate the development of wind energy facilities.

Muskegon County:

Fruitport Community Schools

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

  • Renewal of $18 million operating levy, which is required for the district to receive its per-pupil state funding

Ravenna Public Schools

Reeths-Puffer Schools

  • $23 million in bonds to pay for infrastructure, including instructional technology, remodeling and playgrounds

White Lake Ambulance Authority

  • Five-year renewal of levy to collect a total of more than $770,000

Newaygo County:

Big Rapids Public Schools

West Shore ESD

  • Renewal of the millage rate limitation of 1 mil for eight years to provide funds for the education of students with a disability.

Ottawa County:

Ferrysburg city

  • Millage to replace motorized equipment for the fire department, police department and public services department

Fruitport Community Schools

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Grand Haven Township

Holland Public Schools

Hudsonville Public Schools

Macatawa Area Express Trans. Authority

Ravenna Public Schools

West Ottawa Public Schools

  • Operating millage renewal proposal

Zeeland Public Schools

St. Joseph County:

Constantine village

Kalamazoo RESA

  • Renewal of a six-year, $1.5 million property tax millage to help fund costs of special education

White Pigeon Village

Van Buren County:

Hartford Public Schools

- Millage required for district to receive per-pupil funding

South Haven Public Schools

  • Bond proposal to fund infrastructure improvements in the district
