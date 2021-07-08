Gov. Whitmer and legislators still talking COVID restrictions and state budget

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republicans who control the Legislature have agreed on school funding that is designed to resolve big differences in funding levels among school districts. The rest of the budget is far from done.

Republicans have insisted on having a seat at the table when the Governor considers future COVID or other restrictions on people and businesses.

State Senator Michael McDonald from Macomb County tells 7 Action News, “Those are co-equal branches of government. We should all be within that decision process. We’ve all got to have a seat at the table.”

The Governor responded to our questions by saying, “That is an ongoing conversation. We’re open to that as we have been. And we’re trying to get the legislature to move a budget along.”

The Governor signed off on releasing $4 billion in federal funds in Macomb County that will help public schools, students, and teachers recover from COVID and fund future program improvements.

The Governor says she will sign the rest of school funding within a week. The rest of the budget is still to be finished. The new fiscal year for the state starts October first.