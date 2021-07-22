Former Detroit Police Chief announces run for Michigan Governor

DETROIT, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that he is running for Michigan Governor Wednedsday evening.

On Wednesday, July 21, Craig announced his run at the end of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'.

Did you watch @TuckerCarlson? Show your support on Day 1 at https://t.co/2IsfGGjhEq pic.twitter.com/51qss6v54D — Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) July 22, 2021

Earlier Wednesday morning, Craig announced the formation of an exploratory committee as the first step in a run for Michigan governor.

On Monday, Craig spoke in Kent County and unveiled what many believe to be his campaign logo while taking jabs at Governor Whitmer and her administration's response to the pandemic.

