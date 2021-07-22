Watch
Former Detroit Police Chief announces run for Michigan Governor

WXMI
Former Detroit PD Chief James Craig spoke to Kent County Young Republicans Monday.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 21:17:31-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that he is running for Michigan Governor Wednedsday evening.

On Wednesday, July 21, Craig announced his run at the end of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Craig announced the formation of an exploratory committee as the first step in a run for Michigan governor.

On Monday, Craig spoke in Kent County and unveiled what many believe to be his campaign logo while taking jabs at Governor Whitmer and her administration's response to the pandemic.

