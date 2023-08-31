Former Congressman Peter Meijer exploring possible Senate run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former West Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer is exploring a potential run for the U.S. Senate. Paperwork filed with the IRS on Tuesday formally creates the "Meijer for Senate Exploratory Committee."

The paperwork says the purpose of the committee is to "test the waters for a potential candidacy for U.S. Senate." Meijer is running for the open seat following Sen. Debbie Stabenow's retirement announcement, which came back in January of 2023.

In a statement given to FOX 17, Meijer writes, "I am honored by the many Michigan conservatives who are encouraging me to run for Michigan’s open Senate seat. Winning in 2024 is the only way we can stop Biden’s ruinous economic policies and mass weaponization of government."

"The unserious old guard establishment that left us in this mess can’t be trusted to secure the border, restore our economic might to beat the CCP, or repair America’s image abroad after Biden betrayed our Afghan allies. It will take someone who can’t be bought and is willing to be bold, and I am considering running for Senate to do my part to get us out of this mess," says Meijer.

Congressman Meijer first took office in 2021, but only served one term. He is also one of 10 U.S. representatives that voted to impeach former President Trump, a move that garnered fierce criticism.

In a tweet sent ahead of the vote, Meijer wrote, “President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the insurrection we suffered last week. With a heavy heart, I will vote to impeach.”

Carlos Osorio/AP

Meijer lost his reelection bid to Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs during the 2022 midterm primary. Gibbs then lost the race to now Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (D).

Current Republicans running for the Senate seat include businessman Michael Hoover, State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, and former seven-term Republican Congressman Mike Rogers is also expected to announce a bid in the coming days.

On the other side of the ticket, six Democrats have announced campaigns, including Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, State Board of Education member Pamela Pugh, former Detroit state Rep. Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun, attorney Zack Burns, and actor Hill Harper.

A Michigan campaign consultant tells FOX 17 that Meijer's exploratory committee is likely to gain initial reaction from voters and donors alike. If the committee receives positive feedback, the consultant says they anticipate the former congressman to move full speed ahead with a senate campaign — something we could begin to see within the next few weeks.

The consultant also says, in order to win the Senate, the Republican party needs a candidate like Peter Meijer. But if the Meijer-Gibbs primary in the 2022 midterms is any indication of how voters feel toward Trump critics, candidates will have to tread carefully as the former president continues to lead in polls.

For many Trump supporters, Meijer’s name still leaves a sour taste in their mouths. After losing his reelection bid in 2022, the consultant explains this committee will show Meijer and his team if voters are willing to give him another chance. The constultant adds, "Without Meijer, the open Michigan Senate seat will almost surely go to Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube