Examining the 2021 General Election with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're examining the upcoming General Election, including the changes put in place since the 2020 Presidential election almost a year ago.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 05, 2021
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're examining the upcoming General Election, including the changes put in place since the 2020 Presidential election almost a year ago.

Joining us to talk about it is Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"Our clerks have done some extraordinary things over the last few years, particularly overseeing the most successful election, last year, in recent history, with more people voting than ever before," Benson says. "So they've overcome so much in the midst of a pandemic, they're ready for November again, and they're ready to, again, prepare to give citizens options, whether you vote from home or vote in-person on election day, our clerks are there to make sure your vote is counted and your voice is heard."

