Ex-Detroit councilman gets probation for misconduct charge

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Gabe Leland appears in Detroit. Leland, a former Detroit city councilman was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation Monday, June 7, 2021, after pleading guilty last month to accepting an illegal cash campaign contribution. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 07, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit city councilman has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation after pleading guilty last month to accepting an illegal cash campaign contribution.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gabe Leland was sentenced Monday by a Wayne County judge who said the Democrat could face five years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation.

Leland pleaded guilty in May to misconduct in office and resigned from his council seat representing Detroit’s District 7.

Court documents state that he accepted an illegal $7,500 cash campaign contribution.

Federal corruption charges will be dismissed as part of Leland’s plea agreement in the state misconduct case.

