Despite falling approval ratings, Dems tout 'successes' of Biden's first year

(WXMI) — After one full year in the Oval Office and less than 10 months until the midterms, President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are touting their achievements, while Republicans aim to take back control of the U.S. House.

“When people say what have the Democrats done and what has Biden done? I say excuse me, did you receive a stimulus check, matter of fact did you receive more than one? Did you as a parent of a child receive a child tax credit that allowed you to navigate through this pandemic? Did you receive a vaccination without any charge or a test for COVID without any charge?” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) during a press call Thursday.

“That was the leadership and the transformational policies of the Biden administration,” Lawrence added.

House Democrats hope to refresh memories on the impact the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure package has had. They call them, ” historic pieces of legislation.”

“That's created jobs, saved our economy and made a difference for Michiganders. We're fixing our damn roads, and we're gonna see that money come in, we're replacing the lead pipes,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn).

“House Democrats have accomplished one hell of a lot and Democrats have accomplished a lot. What we haven't done a good job of is telling enough of the truth about what we have done,” Dingell added.

The congresswoman likely referring to the public perception of President Joe Biden who’s seen falling approval ratings, reaching their lowest point (40%) last week in the latest nonpartisan Gallup poll.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison telling FOX 17, the latest COVID surge, as well what Biden inherited from the last administration is to blame.

“We have to think about the context by which Joe Biden became president and what he inherited. We were just weeks away from an insurrection, like we have never seen in in this country's long history. The president inherited an economy that was falling apart, unemployment was sky high, many of the restaurants and businesses were on the verge of going under vaccines weren't widely available for most Americans,” Harrison said.

“This president rolled up his sleeves to get to work on many of these issues that the American people were suffering through,” he added.

“I think as we get our arms around COVID even more, I think you will start to see modifications and changes in terms of the president's approval numbers,” Harrison said.

Though it’s not just COVID cases on the rise, as is inflation and the costs of goods. Those issues along with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan over the summer and the southern border, are things Republicans are pointing to ahead of the 2022 elections.

“We're experiencing gas prices that are almost 50% higher than they were a year ago. I mean, everywhere you look, prices are higher, wages are lower. Folks are unable to fill staffing positions, businesses are suffering, and shelves are empty. This is not the America that Joe Biden inherited,” says Preya Sundasar, RNC Midwest Regional Communications Director.

“I think Democrats who try to tout this idea that they have successes need to go back and look at the polling numbers, because that is where the true opinion of the American people lies,” Sundasar added.

At a press conference last week, President Biden acknowledged the challenges ahead and says he’s going to be “deeply-involved” in the upcoming midterms and working to pass voting rights legislation that’s currently stalled in the Senate.