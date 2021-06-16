Debbie Dingell calling on Postmaster DeJoy to address delayed postal deliveries in Dearborn

(WXYZ) — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address delayed postal deliveries in Dearborn.

Dingell wrote a letter to DeJoy urging him to present a timetable for restored mail service. She went on to describe the issues in her district, which include undelivered mail, sporadic deliveries and mail delays.

"Residents have been left waiting weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages, and others have been frustrated with prolonged delivery times for standard mail sent within the district," she wrote.

Additionally, she said residents have incurred late fees, missed deadlines and have been forced to forgo taking critical medications due to delivery disruptions.

View the full letter below: