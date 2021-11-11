15 proposed political maps move to final public comment before vote

LANSING, Mich. — Three years after Michigan voters approved an anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal, the independent commission tasked with drawing new political districts has put forth 15 draft maps to choose from, nine made collaboratively by the group.

Under the proposed maps, Democrats would likely win 7 of the future 13 congressional districts in Michigan and have a chance of taking a seat here West Michigan.

In one rendition, the “Apple” map would put Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo in one district, making the voter base more Democratic and potentially flipping the seat currently held by GOP Congressman Peter Meijer (R–Grand Rapids).

MICRC Proposed "Apple" Map

MICRC

Democrats are also poised to take narrow majorities in the state House and state Senate under the proposals, shifting the balance of power in the legislature.

Though the “Palm” map is the only one that would lead to a 19-19 even split in the Senate.

Before the commission votes to approve one of each, residents will have another 45 days to comment on all 15 of the proposed maps.

“With all comments that we receive on all proposed maps, we weigh them, we evaluate them, and if appropriate, we incorporate them. And if not, we don't incorporate them. And so that process has all been open and transparent,” said Michigan Independent Citizens’ Redistricitng Commissioner Rebecca Szetela on a press call Wednesday.

Maps can be approved with a majority vote that includes two Republicans, two Democrats and two non-party-affiliated members of the panel.

That vote will happen late next month, and these new districts will be set ahead of the 2022 primary and general elections.

For a look at all the proposed maps or to add public comment, click here.

