Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death outside his home and police are searching for a suspect.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.

Authorities say it appears the 69-year-old German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.