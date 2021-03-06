Planning to eat inside a restaurant? Here are some COVID safety precautions you can take

(WXYZ) — Planning to eat inside a restaurant? There are some COVID safety precautions you can take before and during your visit.

First of all, you don’t want to go to the restaurant when it’s busy and full of people. I’d call ahead and ask first before making plans.

While you have them on the phone, ask if the tables are 6 feet apart, if the servers and cooks wear masks, and how well ventilated the restaurant is. If it’s not well-ventilated, airborne transmission can occur even if you’re sitting 6 feet away.

Now before you walk into the restaurant, make sure that you’re also wearing a mask. Keep it on and only take it off when it’s time to eat.

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, you might want to consider outdoor dining. It’s safer than indoor dining. But you still want to follow precautions. Sitting too close means you could be exposed to the virus from folks at another table.